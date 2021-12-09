IMLA elects 2022 management committee

The Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) has elected its management committee for the coming year, with five directors and four co-opted directors.

Jeremy Duncombe (pictured), director of mortgage distribution at Yorkshire Building Society and managing director of Accord Mortgages, has been elected as chair.

He stepped down from vice chair and took on the chair role following the departure of Louisa Sedgwick, who was the first woman to be elected as chairman of IMLA.

Duncombe was previously director of mortgages at Legal & General for around five years and held senior roles at Santander UK and St James’s Place.

Kevin Purvey, director of mortgage distribution at Coventry Building Society, has been elected as vice chair.

He has worked with IMLA for a decade, having served as chairman between 2015 and 2016 and been a director since 2012. He has also worked at Cheltenham & Gloucester and Bank of Ireland.

Richard Beardshaw, who is HSBC’s head of sales for mortgage intermediaries, takes on the role of a director. He was previously IMLA chair from 2019 to 2021, and has held senior roles at Countrywide, Lehman Brothers and Platform Home Loans.

Sedgwick, who is deputy managing director at Hampshire Trust Bank, has also taken on a director role. She has held senior roles at Vida Home Loans and Leeds Building Society

Tracy Simpson, head of lending at Cambridge Building Society, also takes on the role of director for the first time. She has worked at Cambridge Building Society for around 12 years and prior to that spent nearly three decades at Barclays.

The four co-opted directors are: Andy Dean, head of intermediary support and new build at Nationwide, Craig McKinlay, new business director at Kensington Mortgages, Adrian Moloney, group sales director at One Savings Bank, and Steve Seal, chief executive at Bluestone Mortgages.

Both McKinlay and Seal are joining the management committee for the first time.

Kate Davies, executive director at IMLA, said: “This is IMLA’s largest management committee to date and I would like to congratulate all those who have been elected, especially Jeremy, who has done a great job as chair after stepping in on an interim basis in March 2021.

“IMLA now consists of 46 Full and 13 Associate members, and the new committee is looking forward to raising our profile, representing the sector and delivering benefits for all our members in 2022. It’s good to see a more diverse committee for 2022, with Louisa and Tracy on board, and the mix of new and experienced members should give us an excellent base on which to build in the coming year.”