TSLE to return as face-to-face event in 2022

The Specialist Lending Event (TSLE) is returning as a face-to-face Covid-safe event in four locations across the UK in February 2022.

The events will take place in Solihull on 2 February, Esher on 3 February, York on 9 February and Liverpool on 10 February.

There will be a packed agenda of presentations and panel discussions, as well as opportunities for business networking for attendees, speakers and exhibitors.

A variety of topics will be discussed including an economic forecast and its impact on the housing market and mortgage lending, trends and the future outlook for the property and mortgage market, as well as the role of the specialist sector post-pandemic.

For full programme details and to register for the event click here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/specialist-lending-event/?tsle2022source=pressrelease