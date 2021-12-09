You are here: Home - News -

TSLE to return as face-to-face event in 2022

  09/12/2021
The Specialist Lending Event (TSLE) is returning as a face-to-face Covid-safe event in four locations across the UK in February 2022.

 

The events will take place in Solihull on 2 February, Esher on 3 February, York on 9 February and Liverpool on 10 February.

There will be a packed agenda of presentations and panel discussions, as well as opportunities for business networking for attendees, speakers and exhibitors.

A variety of topics will be discussed including an economic forecast and its impact on the housing market and mortgage lending, trends and the future outlook for the property and mortgage market, as well as the role of the specialist sector post-pandemic.

For full programme details and to register for the event click here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/specialist-lending-event/?tsle2022source=pressrelease

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.