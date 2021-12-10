You are here: Home - News -

News

Paradigm promotes Tom Hunt to relationship manager

by:
  • 10/12/2021
  • 0
Paradigm promotes Tom Hunt to relationship manager
Paradigm Mortgage Services has promoted Tom Hunt to the role of relationship manager.

 

Hunt’s role will cover the London, South West and West Midlands regions. He has worked for Paradigm for over four years, initially as a helpdesk consultant, and more recently as a business development consultant. 

Hunt (pictured) previously worked at Nationwide as a personal banking manager for nearly three years. 

He will report to Richard Goppy, director of membership, and work with existing and new member firms in the regions he covers. 

Goppy said: “We are very pleased to be able to promote Tom to this new role where he will be able to use his experience and skills to support our member firms across a number of regions. Tom will be well known to our members following his work as a business development consultant and is fully-versed in the wide range of services that Paradigm offers.  

“He has shown all the attributes required to take on these new responsibilities and we have no doubt he will be a huge benefit to all those businesses he deals with.”  

“We wish him every success following this much-deserved promotion and are delighted to demonstrate a clear career development path for those within Paradigm seeking to advance their careers,” he added. 

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Brokers: what will be your biggest strategic investment in 2022?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.