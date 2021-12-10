Paradigm promotes Tom Hunt to relationship manager

Paradigm Mortgage Services has promoted Tom Hunt to the role of relationship manager.

Hunt’s role will cover the London, South West and West Midlands regions. He has worked for Paradigm for over four years, initially as a helpdesk consultant, and more recently as a business development consultant.

Hunt (pictured) previously worked at Nationwide as a personal banking manager for nearly three years.

He will report to Richard Goppy, director of membership, and work with existing and new member firms in the regions he covers.

Goppy said: “We are very pleased to be able to promote Tom to this new role where he will be able to use his experience and skills to support our member firms across a number of regions. Tom will be well known to our members following his work as a business development consultant and is fully-versed in the wide range of services that Paradigm offers.

“He has shown all the attributes required to take on these new responsibilities and we have no doubt he will be a huge benefit to all those businesses he deals with.”

“We wish him every success following this much-deserved promotion and are delighted to demonstrate a clear career development path for those within Paradigm seeking to advance their careers,” he added.