News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/12/2021

  10/12/2021
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/12/2021
Lenders' criteria changes stole the top two spots of this week's most read chart, as Skipton BS and NatWest both made welcome adjustments to self-employed and buy-to-let mortgage policies.

 

Meanwhile, a mixed bag of tax abuse, equity release guidelines, the launch of a mortgage and protection network and news that mortgage choice was at its highest point since 2008 made up the best of the rest.

Here’s this week’s top 10 most read stories.

 

 

Skipton BS offers positive changes to self-employed criteria

 

Natwest removes minimum income and lowers stress test for BTL customers

 

Property firm bosses banned over tax abuse

 

Trussle-owner Better.com fires 900 employees over Zoom

 

ERC to issue guidance on equity release switching and post-completion contact

 

House purchase expected to hit highest numbers since 2006 – UK Finance

 

Lenders prepping arrears capability amid fears borrowers may struggle next year

 

Fixed rates at record low as mortgage choice hits biggest high since 2008

 

Lack of homes to buy poses bigger threat to market than rate rise

 

Mortgage and protection network launches with eye on self-employed advisers

