Recognise Bank appoints Paul Beadle as communications head

Recognise Bank has appointed Paul Beadle as its permanent head of communications, where he will manage its media relations and social media and oversee the launch of new business savings and lending products.

He has over 25 years’ experience in financial services, and will report to deputy chief executive, Bryce Glover.

Beadle was most recently an associate director at financial PR agency, MRM, for around three years where he managed clients including Barclays Wealth and Investments, Shawbrook Bank and fintech investment platform, eToro.

Prior to that he worked at NFU Mutual, Bottle PR and NHS programme Getting It Right The First Time. He was also previously head of external affairs for consumer and social media at Nationwide Building Society for around six years.

Beadle (pictured) began working with Recognise at the start of the year, where he managed the firm’s media relations and social media through a successful funding round, the lifting of deposit restrictions by the regulator and the launch of its first range of personal saving accounts.

He now takes on the PR and media relations role full-time and will oversee internal communications and social media. He will also be responsible for developing the communications strategy around the launch of the bank’s business savings accounts, which it plans to launch at the start of next year, and other business lending products.

The bank launched just over a year ago and is aimed at the small business sector. It recently entered into the professional buy-to-let segment and partnered with Rent Chief to offer property investment tools.

Beadle said: “It’s an exciting time to be launching a new bank, especially one that has set out to support the UK’s SMEs, which is an economically important and vibrant sector itself.

“I bring a wealth of experience of working in the highly regulated banking environment, as well as the fast-paced entrepreneurial approach of the fintech sector, a perfect mix to raise the profile and brand awareness of Recognise.”

Glover said: “I’m really pleased to have Paul fully onboard because he brings experience and passion to the communications role.

“As a new entrant into the sector, we have ambitious plans to change the face of business banking, so Paul’s understanding of traditional media and digital channels will be vital to help us stand out and reach small businesses.”