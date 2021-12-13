You are here: Home - News -

UTB adds Hometrack’s AVMs to bridging broker portal

by:
  • 13/12/2021
UTB adds Hometrack's AVMs to bridging broker portal
United Trust Bank's (UTB) bridging team has integrated Hometrack's automated valuation model (AVM) in to its broker portal in an industry first.

 

It will allow brokers submitting enquiries and decisions in principle (DiPs) through the portal to carry out a Hometrack AVM search 24 hours a day and to obtain an instant pass or fail indication, as well as an accurate valuation at the point of submitting the enquiry to UTB.

UTB said that that it was an industry first as no other bridging lenders currently offered AVM integrations in their online portals. It added that feedback from brokers who had trialed the system before a full launch had been “very positive”.

Chetan Hirani, adviser with Fluent Bridging, said: “It’s quick and easy and not having to wait for the lender to confirm if the AVM has passed not only accelerates the process but is a great selling point for clients. We can tell them straight away it has passed, get the DiP and ESIS and quote them much faster.

“Equally, if the AVM comes in lower, we can adjust the figures and liaise with the client to see if they could manage a lower loan amount to avoid a full valuation. Either way it keeps the process moving quickly which as we all know is critical in bridging.”

The service speeds up the production of terms and DiPs enabling brokers submitting “self-service” applications to proceed quickly with greater speed, accuracy and certainty.

Gavin Diamond (pictured), director of bridging at UTB, said: “At UTB we are constantly looking for ways to make bridging applications simpler, quicker and to give as much certainty as possible from early in the process.

“By integrating Hometrack AVM searches within UTB’s bridging broker portal brokers can very quickly see if the property valuation is going to support the application they’re making, enabling them to proceed quickly or rethink their options.”

He added: “We believe that this latest enhancement, especially when combined with our fast-track service, provides a quick application, decision and completion process with offers made within 24 hours and funds available to draw just a few days later.”

Earlier this year the lender launched a fast-track bridging serviced with a specific team and underwriting process to speed up turnaround times of “straightforward bridging applications”.

