Equity Release Supermarket expands operations with group platform

Equity Release Supermarket (ERS) have announced the launch of its new ERS site which is designed to 'bring together customers, advisers, lenders and partners.'

The new online hub – housing ERS, Compare Equity Release and Equity Release Partners – caters specifically for advisers, for partners, for lenders and for customers.

Mark Gregory (pictured) founder and chief executive officer, said: “Our mission and focus has always been committed to making the equity release landscape more transparent, consumer-friendly and will help equip customers with tools, knowledge and details.”

“However, with new innovations and further expansion we’ve been able to take this a step further, making enhanced improvements and additions with the launch of our group platform.”

Launch of smartER

News of the firm’s growth comes shortly after ERS launched smartER – the UK’s only intelligent search engine tool within the sector.

Gregory added: “smartER was three years in the making as we recognised early on that the equity release industry didn’t cater for consumers who want to research their options in their own time.

“It was as though the equity release industry believed that consumers shouldn’t be given the opportunity to develop their own understanding, which we know from our research is a huge frustration and a reason why some are sceptical about equity release.

“Since smartER hit the market in September, it has generated close to 30 per cent of our ‘calculator’ related website page views.”

Across the equity release distribution channels, ERS has helped over 16,000 people through releasing £1.4bn in equity.