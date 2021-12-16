You are here: Home - News -

News

Majority of consumers still confuse mortgage valuation with survey

by:
  • 16/12/2021
  • 0
Majority of consumers still confuse mortgage valuation with survey
Around 80 per cent of lenders, brokers, surveyors and other property professionals think that consumers still confuse a mortgage valuation with a survey.

 

According to webinar poll done by Countrywide Surveying Services, which had 250 people in attendance, four in five consumers still confuse a mortgage valuation with a survey.

The poll also highlighted the need for greater consumer awareness, with 86 per cent of those surveyed saying homebuyers didn’t understand that a valuation could be completed by a computer.

Just over half, 54 per cent, said that to avoid consumer confusion mortgage valuations should not be disclosed.

Three quarters of attendees said that an information pack, with legal documents and a survey, should be provided when the property is marketed.

Matthew Cumber, managing director at Countrywide Surveying Services, said: “Despite mortgage valuations being a staple component within residential lending, they can often be misunderstood and much maligned.

“Educating consumers and streamlining the information required to buy and sell a home is why the Home Buying & Selling Group was set up and whilst this continues to do some great work, there is still some way to go. Meaning it’s up to us, as an industry, to continue raising consumer awareness around valuations and help homebuyers understand exactly what they need and what they are getting when they enter into the homebuying process.”

He added: “As a business, we have to constantly evaluate how we best service the needs of lenders, intermediaries and buyers in the modern age. This is certainly an area we will continue to focus on in 2022 to ensure that all parties in the mortgage chain have access to the right information to enable them to make the most informed decisions possible.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Brokers: what will be your biggest strategic investment in 2022?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.