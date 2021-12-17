You are here: Home - News -

Two-thirds believe housing affordability will worsen in future – Halifax

  • 17/12/2021
More than two-thirds of people do not feel the housing market helps people access affordable homes, while 63 per cent believe affordability issues will worsen.

 

Halifax’s housing market outlook for 2022 used data from a survey conducted by Lloyds Banking Group with 6,442 participants this month. 

Rising house prices over the next three years were cited as the reason for property becoming less affordable in the future. 

Both a majority of homeowners and renters agreed that house prices were the biggest problem facing the market with 60 per cent of homeowners saying so compared with 72 per cent of renters. 

According to the survey, respondents were sceptical that the industry could adapt to deliver affordable, quality homes as the country recovers from the pandemic. 

Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax, said: “As has been consistent for several years pre-pandemic, the key long-term issue for the housing market remains the inequality between generations and across the income spectrum, and specifically the ability of the young and lower-paid to access good quality housing that meets their needs.  

“This disparity has only intensified over the last two years, increasing the need to prioritise improved housing availability and affordability.” 

 

Market predictions 

The average price of a house in the UK has increased by £20,757 since last year to £272,992. Halifax’s latest house price index showed annual growth had reached 8.2 per cent in December, just below the 9.5 per cent peak in May, which was the strongest annual growth for seven years. 

Properties sold to first-time buyers recorded a higher rate of yearly house price growth at 9.1 per cent compared to the 8.8 per cent change for homemovers. 

Halifax said house prices would remain stable in 2022 but annual growth would be flatter at around one per cent. 

Galley added: “Looking ahead, with the prospect that interest rates may rise further in 2022 to subdue rising inflation, and with government support measures phased out, greater pressure on household budgets suggests house price growth will slow considerably. 

“We expect, therefore, that house prices will maintain their current strong levels but that growth will be broadly flat during 2022 – perhaps somewhere in the range of zero to two per cent.” 

He said even with that range in mind, there was still a “large degree of uncertainty”, considering the extent that savings built up during the pandemic continued to boost housing transactions and prices. 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

