It’s been our privilege to host you at our events, report on the key industry happenings of the year and lead the debate. Take a look back at our most read stories of 2021 just to refresh your memories.

Wherever you are this Christmas, let’s spare some thought for those spending it alone or isolating at home when they should be surrounded by friends and loved ones. Next year will be your year.

Best wishes from everyone here at AE3 Media.

We can’t wait to see you again next year.