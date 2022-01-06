Natwest adds products and makes rate changes

Natwest has released first-time buyer products and made rate changes across its residential, first-time buyer, shared equity, buy-to-let and green mortgages.

In its residential range, it has cut both purchase and remortgage products at two and five-year fixed rates by up to 0.5 per cent.

For instance, its two-year fixed rate at 85 per cent loan to value (LTV), has fallen from 2.13 per cent to 1.95 per cent. It comes with £250 cashback.

Its five-year fixed rate residential remortgage product at 90 per cent LTV has decreased from 3.12 per cent to 2.62 per cent.

The lender has made a range of changes to its first-time buyer rates, such as its two-year fixed at 90 per cent LTV which has been upped from 1.77 per cent to 1.81 per cent. This includes a product fee of £995 fee and £750 cashback.

Its five-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV has fallen from 2.45 per cent to 2.35 per cent. It has a product fee of £995 and £750 cashback.

There are also four new first-time buyer two and five-year fixed rates at 85 and 90 per cent LTV. These include a two-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV with a rate of 1.99 per cent, and five-year fixed rate at 2.25 per cent.

At 90 per cent LTV ,the two-year fixed rate is 2.22 per cent and five-year fixed rate is priced at 2.59 per cent.

Natwest has also cut rates on its shared equity products, including two and five-year fixes ranging from 60 to 75 per cent LTV. An example of this is a five-year fixed rate purchase product at 70 and 75 per cent LTV which has decreased from 1.88 per cent to 1.66 per cent. It has a product fee of £995 and £250 cashback.

On the buy-to-let side, it has increased two and five-year fixed rates by up to 0.5 per cent. A five-year fixed rate remortgage at 60 per cent LTV has gone up to 1.95 per cent.

The lender has also cut the rates across its two and five-year green mortgage products. This includes a two-year fixed rate purchase product at 85 per cent LTV, which has fallen from 1.56 per cent to 1.46 per cent. It comes with a product fee £995 and £250 cashback.

Its five-year fixed rate remortgage at 85 per cent LTV has declined from 2.1 per cent to 1.95 per cent. It is subject to a product fee and has £350 cashback.

For its existing customers, it has cut a range of switcher products by up to 0.3 per cent. An example includes a five-year fixed rate switcher at 90 per cent LTV, falling from 3.47 per cent to 3.12 per cent.