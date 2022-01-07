The Nottingham appoints Sue Hayes as CEO

She completed her period of induction this week and will succeed Marlow in March after the announcement of the mutual’s annual results.

It was announced in July last year that Marlow would step down as chief executive after over a decade in the role. He had worked at The Nottingham for 16 years, and before that worked at Bank of England for around 11 years,

Hayes was most recently chief executive of GB Bank for just under a year, which gained its banking licence in October as it prepares to place its focus on property developers in the North East, Yorkshire and North West.

Prior to that, she worked briefly at the Department of Health and Social Care, and before that spent nearly two years as the group managing director of retail banking at Aldermore.

She previously worked at Barclays for over three years as managing director of premier and retail segments and savings products. She also spent three years as managing director of business banking at Barclays Corporate Banking.

Marlow said: “I am delighted to welcome Sue to the society as our next CEO. She has a strong combination of the right values, skills and experience which will enable her to drive the society forward very effectively in a digital age.

“It’s fantastic to start the new year working together and throughout the first quarter of 2022 to ensure a smooth handover and seamless transition.”

Hayes said she felt “extremely honoured” to lead the team and it would be great opportunity to build on the mutual’s “strong reputation of putting members first; its focus on innovation and reinvention; as well as being a great place to work”.

Andrew Neden, chair of The Nottingham, added: “Sue was the outstanding individual from a very strong list of potential candidates. The Nottingham’s board are delighted that Sue has joined us and we very much look forward to working with her, the executive and the whole team at The Nottingham to deliver future success.”