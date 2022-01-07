Together upsizes bridging facility to £400m

The maturity of the DABS has also been extended to December 2025 with amended commercial terms which the lender said reflected the performance of the assets under the securitisation.

The number of funding partners has also increased from one to three.

Together’s DABS was originally launched as a £90m facility in 2017 before being refinanced and upsized to £200m in 2019. The current £400m refinancing is expected to provide increased lending flexibility.

Gerald Grimes, group chief executive designate of Together, said: “We are delighted to announce the successful refinancing and upsizing of our facility for unregulated bridging loans as we continue to shape our business to help increasing numbers of customers realise their ambitions.”

Gary Beckett, group managing director and chief treasury officer at Together, added: “The DABS facility forms an integral part of our diverse funding platform, with the refinancing adding further liquidity and depth of maturity to our structure.

“In the last 12 months Together has raised or refinanced over £2.3bn across eight transactions demonstrating the continued strong support from our funding partners as we continue to successfully grow the business.”