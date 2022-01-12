You are here: Home - News -

News

FSCS budget set at £95.5m

by:
  • 12/01/2022
  • 0
FSCS budget set at £95.5m
The management expenses budget for the Financial Compensation Services Scheme (FSCS) has been set at £95.5m for the 2022/2023 period.

 

This is a five per cent increase on last year’s budget which the FSCS attributed to a rise in complex claims with higher processing costs. 

It said it expected complex claims to account for 43 per cent of cases this year, a 26 per cent uptick on 2021/2022. 

This has been caused by claims made by customers who were given poor advice to move their pensions into unsuitable investments. The FSCS said these claims cost them more to process due to longer handling times, as well as the need for specialist staff to assess and calculate the compensation. 

The FSCS said its forecasted management expenses for 2021/2022 now stood at £85.3m, a £5.2m reduction against the budget announced in January last year. It said the £5.2m surplus would be used to reduce the 2022/2023 levy and factored into its next outlook update in spring. 

It said the reduction was larger due to fewer firms failing and therefore fewer claims coming through. However, it said these failures may occur in 2022/2023 and beyond instead. 

Caroline Rainbird, chief executive of FSCS, said: “Our management expenses, though dwarfed by the costs of the compensation we pay, are inextricably linked to the annual FSCS levy. 

“Although we have the right team and systems in place to efficiently process claims and make recoveries, it is important to be aware that the sheer complexity of claims means that we are likely to continue seeing increases in claims processing costs over the coming years as well as potential increases in the amount of compensation needed.” 

Rainbird welcomed the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) review of the compensation framework as part of its plans to reduce the levy imposed on firms by 2030. She also urged industry members to put forward their views.

Last year, the regulator published a discussion paper to consult on how to make the levy fairer, so firms paid for their own failures. 

She added: “We understand the difficulties within this and getting the balance between consumer and industry responsibility will be an important and critical challenge to face into collectively. 

“We want to see a compensation framework in place that is fair for the industry but allows us to put as many people back on track as possible when this is needed. We are thinking hard about how to tackle these matters and will continue to focus our intelligence and analysis capabilities to that end.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Brokers: what will be your biggest strategic investment in 2022?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.