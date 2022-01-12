Landbay certified as carbon neutral

Landbay has been officially recognised as a carbon neutral business for offsetting its greenhouse gas emissions.

The certification comes from Carbon Neutral Britain, and lasts for one year. Landbay intends to renew the certification every year.

To secure the certification, Landbay had to cut greenhouse gas emissions by as much as possible. The main sources came from carbon dioxide emitted from its head office building, staff commuting to work, staff working from home and business travel.

As part of the certification, Carbon Neutral Britain will offset Landbay’s carbon emissions by funding renewable energy projects around the world.

This includes the Burgos Wind Project, which is the largest wind farm in the Philippines, a small hydropower plant in Brazil and the Angkor Bio Cogen project in Cambodia that processes rice husks into biofuel.

Julian Cork, chief operating officer at Landbay, said achieving certification for becoming carbon neutral was an important milestone for Landbay.

He said: “It has never been more important for businesses to step up and take account of the environmental impact associated with their operations. In the UK, businesses account for over 85 per cent of total greenhouse gas emissions – making corporate action the number one priority in helping stop climate change.

“Looking to do our part for the environment, we have offset via the Carbon Neutral Britain Climate Fund which supports wind, solar, hydro and cook stove projects. They all have a strong focus on providing lasting social and economic benefits in developing countries around the world.”

Cork added: “I would like to thank the ESG team at Landbay which consists of volunteers from each of the functional areas who have worked hard on this.”