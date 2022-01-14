Accord Mortgages brings out BTL products with no ERCs

Accord Mortgages has released a number of five-year fixed rates with no early repayment charges (ERC) for landlord borrowers.

The range is available from Monday and available up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV). It is open to first-time landlords, existing landlords and portfolio landlords.

It includes a five-year fixed rate product at 65 per cent LTV priced at 2.39 per cent, as well as a five-year fixed rate product at 75 per cent LTTV at 2.93 per cent.

There is also a five-year fixed rate product at 80 per cent LTV priced at 3.99 per cent.

All the products come with a £1,995 fee, free standard valuation and £250 cashback.

Those remortgaging can choose £250 cashback or the lender’s remortgage service.

Simon Garner (pictured), Accord’s buy-to-let mortgage manager, said: “We know landlords value increased flexibility when managing their properties so we’ve designed this new range to offer just that.

“Whether they want to make unlimited overpayments or have the option to transfer to a new product early, we expect these products to be a welcome addition to what’s currently a very small offering in the market.”