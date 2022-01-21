You are here: Home - News -

AMI to hold virtual event on diversity and inclusion report

  • 21/01/2022
The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) will be holding a virtual event on its viewpoint report next week to offer an opportunity for people to put questions or points to its steering group.

The virtual event takes place on 24 January at 11am and will be a chance for people to ask questions about the findings of the report, what is happening next, share ideas and opportunities to get involved.

The AMI Viewpoint survey was launched in July and collated industry views on people’s perceptions and lived experiences of diversity and inclusion.

The results were released in October, and found that women, LGBTQ+ and ethnic minority colleagues face a higher likelihood of discrimination and exclusion, but diversity and inclusion have risen further up the industry’s agenda.

To register, please visit this link: https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=4559736562674278

 

