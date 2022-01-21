You are here: Home - News -

News

Primis and TMA to hold virtual CeMAP courses

by:
  • 21/01/2022
  • 0
Primis and TMA to hold virtual CeMAP courses
Primis Mortgage Network and TMA Club will be offering a range of Certificate in Mortgage Advice and Practice (CeMAP) courses for prospective mortgage advisers this year, the first of which will launch in January.

 

The courses will be delivered by the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF) and has been set up to assist those who are looking to join an existing firm or build their own firm in the future. 

They will be held virtually with exams taking place at the course attendee’s home or at local test centres depending on convenience. 

Primis and TMA Club will provide CeMAP 1, 2 and 3 courses and exams will be available for 15 candidates per group.  

CeMAP 1 will be covered over four days and CeMAP 2 and 3 combined will take a further eight to 10 weeks to complete. Each module culminates into a two-hour exam consisting of multiple-choice questions. 

Dave Woodbridge, regional sales director at Primis, said: “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for Primis and TMA to work closely with the LIBF to provide additional support in achieving the CeMAP qualification.  

“Helping to develop the advisers of the future and giving individuals their first steps into working within this fantastic industry makes us very proud. I thank the LIBF for their fantastic support in helping us launch the programme.” 

John Somerville, head of financial services for LIBF, added: “It has been a pleasure to work with such a forward-thinking organisation like Primis who are keen to bring bright new talent into the mortgage industry.  

“We are proud to work with them as one of our partners for CeMAP training, and firmly believe this is a fantastic opportunity for all new mortgage advisers who wish to join the Primis network.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.