Primis and TMA to hold virtual CeMAP courses

Primis Mortgage Network and TMA Club will be offering a range of Certificate in Mortgage Advice and Practice (CeMAP) courses for prospective mortgage advisers this year, the first of which will launch in January.

The courses will be delivered by the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF) and has been set up to assist those who are looking to join an existing firm or build their own firm in the future.

They will be held virtually with exams taking place at the course attendee’s home or at local test centres depending on convenience.

Primis and TMA Club will provide CeMAP 1, 2 and 3 courses and exams will be available for 15 candidates per group.

CeMAP 1 will be covered over four days and CeMAP 2 and 3 combined will take a further eight to 10 weeks to complete. Each module culminates into a two-hour exam consisting of multiple-choice questions.

Dave Woodbridge, regional sales director at Primis, said: “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for Primis and TMA to work closely with the LIBF to provide additional support in achieving the CeMAP qualification.

“Helping to develop the advisers of the future and giving individuals their first steps into working within this fantastic industry makes us very proud. I thank the LIBF for their fantastic support in helping us launch the programme.”

John Somerville, head of financial services for LIBF, added: “It has been a pleasure to work with such a forward-thinking organisation like Primis who are keen to bring bright new talent into the mortgage industry.

“We are proud to work with them as one of our partners for CeMAP training, and firmly believe this is a fantastic opportunity for all new mortgage advisers who wish to join the Primis network.”