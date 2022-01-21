You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/01/2022

  • 21/01/2022
Reports that HSBC was bringing back sub-one per cent deals and was considering tightening mortgage affordability piqued readers interest this week, along with news that Natwest was doubling its procuration fee.

Other highlights from this week included Santander removing all its 60 per cent loan to value products, adjusting rates and hiring HSBC’s Aaron Shinwell to its homes division.

Livemore Capital’s Allison Pallet’s one on one interview also proved of interest, as well as the FCA’s latest report on retail banking along with IMLA’s call for government industry cooperation on the market’s growth.

NatWest Intermediary Solutions confirms local heroes mortgage adviser awards finalists

HSBC reintroduces sub-one per cent mortgage; YBS holds standard variable rate – round-up

HSBC considers tightening mortgage affordability – reports

Natwest doubles maximum proc fees

The housing market’s trajectory lies in Boris Johnson’s fate – Hunt

Santander removes all 60 per cent LTV fixes and adjusts rates

Santander hires HSBC’s Aaron Shinwell to homes division

One to one with Alison Pallett, MD, sales Livemore Capital

Mortgage brokers help drive lender competition and lower rates for borrowers – FCA

IMLA calls for government-industry cooperation to aid market growth

