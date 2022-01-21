Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/01/2022

Reports that HSBC was bringing back sub-one per cent deals and was considering tightening mortgage affordability piqued readers interest this week, along with news that Natwest was doubling its procuration fee.

Other highlights from this week included Santander removing all its 60 per cent loan to value products, adjusting rates and hiring HSBC’s Aaron Shinwell to its homes division.

Livemore Capital’s Allison Pallet’s one on one interview also proved of interest, as well as the FCA’s latest report on retail banking along with IMLA’s call for government industry cooperation on the market’s growth.