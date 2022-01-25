You are here: Home - News -

News

Pandemic has made it harder to spot vulnerability, advisers say

by:
  • 25/01/2022
  • 0
Pandemic has made it harder to spot vulnerability, advisers say
Later life advisers are finding it harder to identify clients who are vulnerable because of the pandemic, a survey has found.

 

More2Life’s survey of 234 advisers operating in the later life space, half said they were having difficulties picking up on vulnerabilities because they were unable to meet with clients face-to-face. 

A further 20 per cent said the health crisis had made the various types of vulnerability more complex, while 15 per cent said being unable to include family members in the advice process due to rules around household mixing had made it harder to see which clients had additional needs. 

The survey also found that the industry had helped to address some concerns raised by advisers in More2Life’s 2020 survey.  

In 2020, 81 per cent of later life advisers said there was a need for greater education and resources for advisers when it came to spotting and supporting vulnerable clients. 

In the most recent survey, two-thirds of respondents said education and training had improved in the sector in the last 12 months. Some 22 per cent said the progress made was ‘significant’. 

Stuart Wilson, corporate marketing director at More2Life, said: “While no one wants to be concerned that they are not providing the best possible service to their clients, the fact that there is almost unanimous agreement on the importance of being aware of and understanding vulnerability is good news.   

“By acknowledging the added complexity of providing advice during a pandemic to a customer demographic which is more prone to vulnerability, advisers have taken the most important step to managing and mitigating the impact of this.” 

“However, it remains clear that there is much to be done in this area – indeed, this job will never fully be ‘done’.  

“We need to ensure that we do not take our foot off the accelerator and continue to drive forward positive change which helps advisers as they work to find the best options for their clients,” he added. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/