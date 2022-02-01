You are here: Home - News -

Brokers to gain insight into growing specialist market at this year’s TSLE

  • 01/02/2022
The Specialist Lending Event will be held across the next two weeks in Solihull on 2 February, Esher on 3 February, York on 9 February and Liverpool on 10 February.

 

Delegates can expect a packed agenda of presentations and panel discussions at any of the four event venues, which will help deepen understanding and knowledge of the specialist parts of the market.  

This is expected to be useful to brokers who are currently operating in the expanding sector or considering doing so.

The market is primed for growth, as last year the specialist market saw improvements in many segments, with second charge lending rising 76 per cent annually to £118.4m in December and buy-to-let product choice surging to a 14-year high as borrower demand rose. 

The event will also allocate time for business networking between attendees, speakers and exhibitors in the specialist lending market.  

Presentations on the day include quickfire sessions, with Jamie Pritchard, director of sales at Glenhawk, covering the basics of the bridging market and how it can meet the needs of borrowers. 

Buckinghamshire Building Society’s head of mortgage sales Claire Askham (pictured), and key account manager Julie Hanif will present on how building societies can address the lending requirements of borrowers who are excluded from the high street. 

For full programme details & to register for the event click here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/specialist-lending-event/?tsle2022source=pressrelease 

