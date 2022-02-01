You are here: Home - News -

Halifax goes live on Submissions Brain; Reliance added to Mortgage Brain panel ‒ round-up

  01/02/2022
Halifax Intermediaries has gone live on Submissions Brain, a multi-lender application platform from Mortgage Brain.

Submissions Brain ‒ formerly known as Lendex ‒ allows intermediaries to carry out multiple decisions in principle (DIP) and submit full applications, through a single login, with partner lenders.

Halifax initially joined Submissions Brain on a trial basis in October, but has now been rolled out to the wider market. It means that lenders can submit DIPs and receive a decision back through the platform.

Ian Wilson (pictured), head of Halifax Intermediaries, said the trial had been a great success and “reinforced our belief that Submissions Brain will help intermediaries to seamlessly place cases with Halifax”.

The addition of Halifax comes after Submissions Brain revealed a tie-up with One Mortgage System, which the firms argue will save brokers time when submitting applications.

Reliance Bank added to Mortgage Brain panel

Elsewhere at Mortgage Brain, Reliance Bank has been added to the technology provider’s lender panel, meaning brokers using its sourcing solutions will be able to see Reliance Bank’s product range.

Richard Daibell, head of lender relationships at Mortgage Brain, commented: “I have no doubt that our users will be excited by the new addition. This move means Mortgage Brain customers will enjoy an even more comprehensive choice of products, helping them find the right product for their client as swiftly as possible.”

