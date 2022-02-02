You are here: Home - News -

First-time landlord product choice soars – Moneyfacts

  • 02/02/2022
The number of buy-to-let products available to first-time landlords has risen to 2,235 as of this month, up from 1,311 in February last year.

 

According to Moneyfacts, the proportion of these mortgages on the market has remained stable, accounting for 64 per cent of all buy-to-let deals compared to 65 per cent last year. 

This is an improvement on the options available to first-time landlords before the pandemic hit in February 2020, where the choice of 1,635 products made up 61 per cent of the market. 

The average rate for a two-year fixed mortgage for first-time landlords is currently 3.19 per cent, an annual increase of 0.09 per cent. 

This is in contrast to the whole of market average for a two-year fixed mortgage which has fallen by 0.07 per cent over the same period to 2.9 per cent. 

Five-year fixes for first-time landlords have an average rate of 3.47 per cent, a yearly drop of 0.19 per cent. 

This is in line with the wider market where an average five-year fixed mortgage has dropped by 0.16 per cent year-on-year. 

Eleanor Williams, spokesperson at Moneyfacts, said: “The buy-to-let sector has faced its share of upheaval and changes to regulations and requirements in recent years, so it is highly encouraging to see that providers are still keen to attract first-time landlords (FTLs).  

“Information from the Rightmove Rental Trends Tracker indicates that rents have risen at the fastest rate on record, while tenant demand has almost doubled. Perhaps understandably, some consumers may therefore be considering investing in bricks and mortar, especially while the returns available on standard savings accounts continue to fail to beat the rate of inflation.” 

She added: “While providers seem to be working hard to cater deals for prospective landlords, those deciding whether this is the right time for them to join the buy-to-let arena might be wise to secure the support of a qualified adviser in assessing their choices and to ensure they are informed regarding upcoming changes to the market and associated risks.  

“Careful planning and seeking independent advice could be vital in establishing whether buy-to-let is a viable investment opportunity for them.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

