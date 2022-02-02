KPMG’s Caroline Hill joins Leeds BS executive team

Hill (pictured) joins from accounting firm KPMG where she worked for eight months as head of people and before that, she was chief people and strategy officer at financial services firm Wesleyan for nearly four years. She was also head of HR operations at Santander between 2015 and 2016.

During her career, Hill has had the responsibility of developing company strategies with an aim of creating a diverse and inclusive culture for employees.

Richard Fearon, Leeds Building Society’s chief executive, said: “Caroline shares our belief in purpose-led business, and I’m delighted to welcome her to the society.

“This is a time of great opportunity for the society as we look ahead to a post-pandemic way of working. Caroline’s skills and experience will be invaluable as we build a diverse workforce for the future and continue to settle into our new modern head office in the centre of Leeds.”

Caroline said: “I’m delighted to be joining Leeds Building Society, where our skilled and talented colleagues are our biggest asset.

“We want to continue to attract, develop and retain this core talent by ensuring we have a supportive culture in place that creates an environment where people can thrive, whether that’s offering learning and development opportunities or developing hybrid working.”