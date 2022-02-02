Natwest increases new and existing customer rates by up to 0.15 per cent

The changes come into effect from tomorrow.

In its new customer range, it has increased the rates of around 31 residential purchase and remortgage products between 60 and 90 per cent loan to value (LTV).

This includes a two-year fixed rate purchase product at 60 per cent LTV, which has gone up from 1.43 per cent to 1.53 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate remortgage product at 70 per cent LTV has increased from 1.49 per cent to 1.59 per cent.

Both the above products come with a £995 fee and £250 cashback.

The lender has increased rates for three of its first-time buyer residential products, which include a two-year fixed rate purchase product at 85 per cent LTV that has gone up from 1.63 per cent to 1.73 per cent. It comes with a £995 fee and £750 cashback.

Around 12 shared equity products between 60 and 75 per cent LTV have had their rates increased by up to 0.15 per cent.

This includes the two-year fixed rate purchase product at 60 per cent LTV, which now stands at 1.93 per cent, and its five-year fixed rate at the same LTV which is priced at two per cent.

Natwest has also increased 24 Help to Buy products by up to 0.15 per cent between 60 and 75 per cent LTV. For instance, its two-year fixed rate purchase product at 60 per cent LTV has gone up to 1.78 per cent to 1.93 per cent.

Around 24 BTL products, both purchase and remortgage, have increased by 0.05 per cent, such as its five-year fixed purchase product at 60 per cent LTV, which has increased to 2.04 per cent.

Natwest has upped the rate by 0.1 per cent for 10 green mortgage products and by 0.05 per cent for eight BTL green mortgage products.

Its two-year fixed rate purchase products at 75 per cent LT is now 1.57 per cent, whilst its two-year fixed rate BTL green mortgage has increased to 1.58 per cent.

In its existing customer range, Natwest has upped 16 residential switcher products, and around seven BTL switcher product, by up to 0.1 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate switcher product at 70 per cent LTV has gone up from 1.58 per cent to 1.68 per cent, whilst its BTL switcher equivalent has increased from 1.89 per cent to 1.99 per cent.