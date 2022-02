The Specialist Lending Event kicked off this week, with events in Solihull on Wednesday and Esher on Thursday.

Speakers discussed the economic outlook for the year and its impact on the mortgage market, as well as opportunities in second charge, bridging, building societies and later life lending.

Other key topics included lender’s attitude to self-employed, complex income and adverse credit, fostering diversity and inclusion, the buy-to-let sector and the green agenda.

Here are highlights of the Esher event.