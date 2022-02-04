You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/02/2022

  • 04/02/2022
The base rate decision and its knock-on effect dominated the news this week as they were among the stories which held readers' interest.

 

Masthaven exiting the UK banking sector was also well read, as was the news that Virgin Money was planning to be selective with its mortgage lending because of intense competition.

 

Base rate rises to 0.5 per cent with further increase narrowly missed

 

Masthaven Bank to withdraw from UK banking market

 

Tembo brings out partnership platform and hires partnerships head

 

Section 21 notices scrapped under levelling up plans

 

Lenders, cladding and the EWS1 form – Pitch 4 Finance

 

Generation Home gets £1bn in funding from Waterfall

 

Lenders line up to raise rates following BoE decision

 

Equity Release Council to add penalty-free guarantee for later life borrowers

 

LLLE2022: Later life sector must break down silos to avoid complaints – Wilson

 

Competition means we have to be ‘selective’ with mortgage lending, warns Virgin Money

