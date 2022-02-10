You are here: Home - News -

News

TSB withdraws 10-year fixes, Platform increases rates – round-up

by:
  • 10/02/2022
  • 0
TSB withdraws 10-year fixes, Platform increases rates – round-up
TSB and Platform have announced changes to their mortgage ranges.

TSB has withdrawn its 10-year fixed house purchase and remortgage products in both its residential and buy to let ranges. This includes products with five and 10-year early repayment charge periods.

 

Platform adjusts rates

Platform has increased its standard variable rate to 4.74 per cent following this month’s change in the Bank of England’s base rate.

Other changes include, on mainstream new business, increases of up to 0.23 per cent on two-year 60 to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) fixed rate products and up to 0.16 per cent on selected three and five-year fixed rate products at 60 per cent to 80 per cent LTV.

Three and five-year fixed rate mainstream products at 85 per cent LTV with £0 fee have been reduced by 0.05 per cent, while rates on selected three and five-year fixed rate products at 90 per cent and 95 per cent LTV have been increased by up to 0.08 per cent.

Five-year fixed rate products at 60 per cent to 85 per cent LTV with a £1,999 fee have risen by up to 0.15 per cent

Platform has also increased rates on its professional mortgage range with both two and five-year fixed rate products increased by up to 0.15 per cent.

The lender has increased rates on two-year fixed rate buy-to-let mortgages by 0.21 per cent and by 0.15 per cent on selected five year fixed rate BTL products.

It has raised the rates of its Help to Buy mortgages by up to 0.12 per cent on two-year fixed rate products and by 0.11 per cent on selected five-year fixed rate products.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.