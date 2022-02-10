TSB withdraws 10-year fixes, Platform increases rates – round-up

TSB and Platform have announced changes to their mortgage ranges.

TSB has withdrawn its 10-year fixed house purchase and remortgage products in both its residential and buy to let ranges. This includes products with five and 10-year early repayment charge periods.

Platform adjusts rates

Platform has increased its standard variable rate to 4.74 per cent following this month’s change in the Bank of England’s base rate.

Other changes include, on mainstream new business, increases of up to 0.23 per cent on two-year 60 to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) fixed rate products and up to 0.16 per cent on selected three and five-year fixed rate products at 60 per cent to 80 per cent LTV.

Three and five-year fixed rate mainstream products at 85 per cent LTV with £0 fee have been reduced by 0.05 per cent, while rates on selected three and five-year fixed rate products at 90 per cent and 95 per cent LTV have been increased by up to 0.08 per cent.

Five-year fixed rate products at 60 per cent to 85 per cent LTV with a £1,999 fee have risen by up to 0.15 per cent

Platform has also increased rates on its professional mortgage range with both two and five-year fixed rate products increased by up to 0.15 per cent.

The lender has increased rates on two-year fixed rate buy-to-let mortgages by 0.21 per cent and by 0.15 per cent on selected five year fixed rate BTL products.

It has raised the rates of its Help to Buy mortgages by up to 0.12 per cent on two-year fixed rate products and by 0.11 per cent on selected five-year fixed rate products.