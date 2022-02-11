You are here: Home - News -

Mortgage Brain adds Octopus Real Estate to sourcing system

by:
  • 11/02/2022
Mortgage Brain has added specialist real estate investor Octopus Real Estate to its sourcing system, allowing broker users to access the firm’s product range.

 

Octopus Real Estate specialises in property lending and investment and launched to the market in 2005. It now has over £2.7bn assets under management.

On the lending side it offers residential bridging, commercial bridging, auction loans, commercial term loans, development loans and greener homes alliance loans and buy-to-let loans. To date it has lent more than £4.5bn.

Steve Matthews, head of residential lending at Octopus Real Estate said: “We’re delighted to partner with Mortgage Brain. The data analysis service provided by the team will give Octopus Real Estate valuable insight that will help us to better understand the needs of our broker partners.”

He added: “In recent months increasing numbers of borrowers have turned to specialist lenders, but the right products are not always easy to find. By hosting our specialist products on Mortgage Brain, we hope to raise awareness of our offering, thereby better supporting intermediaries with their requirements and those of their customers.”

Neil Wyatt (pictured), sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain added: “Octopus Real Estates offer some great options for intermediaries. Ensuring that the products that are available to all of our users on the system reflect the market is vitally important and we are delighted that Steve and the team see the benefit in partnering with Mortgage Brain.”

