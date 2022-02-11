You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 11/02/2022

  • 11/02/2022
News that rents have continued to rise while available buy-to-let properties declined proved popular this week, along with brokers’ reaction to Kirstie Allsop’s comments around first-time buyers in The Sunday Times.

 

The leasehold reform bill becoming law, along with Santander and TSB increasing their rates and Nationwide increasing the loan to value for its Helping Hand proposition were also stories of interest to readers.

Rents rise as falling buy-to-let investment reduces supply – Zoopla

Mortgage broker among firms declared in default

Youth have a ‘sense of entitlement’ some brokers say, supporting Kirstie Allsopp’s FTB views

Santander and TSB increase resi and BTL rates – round-up

Cammy Amaira rejoins Family Building Society

How to achieve a higher conversion on protection sales – Umbrella Protect

Nationwide ups LTV for Helping Hand mortgage to bolster FTBs

Leasehold reform bill is ‘progress’ but does not address already affected homeowners

Negative perception of equity release is still a hindrance to growth – Marketwatch

 

DIFF: I didn’t know what perimenopause was until I had it – Colley

 

