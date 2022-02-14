Halifax adjusts rates across high LTVs

Halifax has amended rates across its first-time buyer and home mover products at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) and above.

The changes apply to shared equity and shared ownership mortgages as well as green home deals.

Its two-year fixed rate at 85 to 90 per cent LTV and five-year fixed rates at 75 to 95 per cent LTV, have had rates cut by as much as 0.34 per cent.

This includes the two-year fixed rate product with a £999 fee at 85 to 90 per cent LTV, which has a rate of 1.84 per cent and the fee-free option which is priced at 1.98 per cent.

The five-year fixed rate at 75 to 80 per cent LTV with a £999 fee has a rate of 1.77 per cent and the fee-free alternative is set to 1.94 per cent.

At 90 to 95 per cent LTV, the five-year fixed rate product with a £999 fee has a rate of 2.9 per cent and the fee-free deal has a rate of 3.02 per cent.

Rates for mortgages on new-build properties at 75 to 80 per cent LTV are now 2.14 per cent for a fee-free five-year fixed rate and 1.97 per cent for a £999 fee paying option. The respective options at 80 to 85 per cent LTV have rates of 2.23 per cent and 2.11 per cent.

The bank has also increased some two-year fixed rates at 85 to 90 per cent LTV by 0.10 per cent.

Changes apply from today.