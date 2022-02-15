You are here: Home - News -

News

‘Very busy remortgage market’ in prospect for 2022 ‒ Chadbourne

by:
  • 15/02/2022
  • 0
‘Very busy remortgage market’ in prospect for 2022 ‒ Chadbourne
The remortgage market is set for an extremely busy 12 months, as mortgage deals maturing coincide with lenders hiking rates.

That’s according to Nick Chadbourne (pictured), CEO at LMS, who noted that the market would see the results of two major purchasing events.

He pointed out that the two-year mortgage deals which were taken out when the property market reopened in 2020 would now be nearing maturity and so present a remortgage opportunity, while five year deals which were taken out in 2017 ‒ when more than half the mortgage deals were over this term ‒ are also reaching their end.

Chadbourne added: “This healthy pipeline of activity is set against another base rate increase, the ongoing energy crisis and the post-furlough job market. All of which will all play a part in activity trends.”

 

Taking time to focus on remortgages

The predictions of a particularly busy 2022 come off the back of an already active year for the remortgage market.

According to the LMS annual remortgage snapshot, remortgage activity increased steadily over 2021, with both instructions and completions growing particularly after the stamp duty holiday extension was announced in March. The firm argued that this took pressure off the purchase market, providing more time to focus on remortgages.

The study found that almost half (49 per cent) of those who remortgaged increased their total loan size, off the back of both an increase in borrower confidence and the fact that many homeowners opted for home improvements. 

 

Turning to technology

Chadbourne also noted the impact that the pandemic had on how the mortgage market uses technology, with tech innovation key in meeting the anticipated high levels of remortgage activity.

He added: “This year, LMS will drive the first fully automated remortgage case processed from offer to completion as the last two years have forced the industry to re-imagine what’s achievable and collaborate to provide a more secure and efficient service. We will continue to innovate and grow to best service the market, and we look forward to seeing what will come next.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.