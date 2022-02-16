You are here: Home - News -

News

Skipton International introduces EPC requirements for BTL borrowers

by:
  • 16/02/2022
  • 0
Skipton International introduces EPC requirements for BTL borrowers
Guernsey-licensed bank Skipton International has changed its criteria so it will only lend against UK rental properties with an energy performance certificate (EPC) between A and D in preparation for proposed buy-to-let legislation around energy efficiency.

 

The lender said that it would only lend on D-rated properties where it has the “potential to improve” their EPC rating to C.

Skipton International said the criteria was part of its “proactive approach” to ensure customers could meet future EPC requirements. The criteria comes into effect from 3 May.

The EPC requirements, which have not been passed into law yet, states that new tenancies should have an EPC rating of C or higher by 2025 and existing tenancies should reach that benchmark by 2028.

The Minimum Energy Performance of Buildings Bill has passed its first reading in the House of Lords and is now on its second reading. To be passed into law, it has to pass the House of Lords then the House of Commons, go through a final stage and then it gets given royal assent and made into law.

It builds on current legislation introduced in 2020 which states that landlords could no longer let or continue to let properties covered by the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standard if the property has an EPC rating of E or lower unless there is a valid exemption. EPC ratings range from A to G.

The lender said it “remains unclear” whether the changes for rental properties would come into effect in 2025, but other legislation slated for 2028 and 2030 which focus on residential properties as a whole were “likely to continue as planned”.

Roger Hughes, business development manager at Skipton International, said: “Whilst much speculation continues as to when this proposed Bill and EPC deadlines will come into effect, we wish to position ourselves as a bank that will only lend on properties that support the government’s decarbonising strategy.”

The government pledged last year that the UK would be net zero by 2050, and as housing contributes one fifth of all carbon emissions focusing on the energy efficiency of housing is cited as a key strategy to meet this goal.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/