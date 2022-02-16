YouConvey launched by Eddie Goldsmith to give buyers ‘home mover advisers’

Users are given oversight of the conveyancing process and prompted to fill out the necessary admin with help from their specialist ‘home mover adviser’.

A regulated conveyancer is appointed to each case from the platform’s panel, who will then deal with the legal aspects of the sale.

The home mover adviser is then on hand to chase or unblock the process where it may become stuck, and manage the expectations of the user.

YouConvey is the brainchild of Eddie Goldsmith (pictured), who previously worked as a partner of Goldsmith Williams.

He told Mortgage Solutions that each user will be given a quote for the service, which will be in line with the average cost of conveyancing – around £800 to £1,000.

Goldsmith said he is confident the platform will make transactions move much faster than traditionally seen and could complete in just one day, though there are no guarantees.

YouConvey received the backing and has worked with start-up mentors Nova ahead of launch.

Goldsmith said: “Having been a conveyancer for so many years I have seen at first-hand how home movers can feel isolated and on the fringe during their transaction.

“I have also had the pleasure of working with many mortgage advisers in the industry during that time who I know become frustrated when their client’s cases become stuck in the system with no apparent way of unblocking the process.”

He added: “I know how important cases are to mortgage advisors and one of the reasons I decided to launch YouConvey was to offer a way to work smarter with the mortgage industry – ensuring that where there is a blockage we can all work together to find a way through it.

“The unique proposition of YouConvey is our offering of home move advisers who work with clients to manage their expectations, guide them through the process and be on hand at all times to chase the stakeholders in the process – and that includes the customers conveyancers.

“If we can work with the mortgage industry as a team to improve the customer’s experience and at the same time reduce the time between offer and exchange then we all end up as winners.”