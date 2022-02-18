Crystal Specialist Finance partners with Teenage Cancer Trust

It made the announcement during the Crystal Specialist Finance Awards at the Belfry Resort earlier this month.

In 2021, the firm raised over £15,000 for its charity partner Mind as part of its focus supporting mental health awareness. It has now started raising funds for its new charity partner.

Over £2,000 was raised during the awards night as industry guests came together and demonstrated their support for this excellent cause.

Jason Berry, group sales and marketing director at Crystal Specialist Finance, said: “Every day, seven young people aged 13-24 are told that they have cancer. The impact of this news creates both physical and mental stresses, leaving families often devastated. Each of these youngsters require specialised nursing care and Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to meeting this vital need; no young person should ever face cancer alone.

“I am proud to support this amazing charity and have committed to raising over £20,000 during this 2022 year so that we can make a real difference. I thank our lender and third-party relationships for kicking things off generously at our awards event. I very much look forward to conducting other activities throughout 2022 in support of this extremely worthy cause.”

The company operates across six specialist divisions: bridging, buy-to-let, commercial, development finance, second charge loans and specialist residential mortgages.

It works with brokers across the whole of the UK and has access to over 100 lenders, including exclusive product lines and lenders with limited distribution.