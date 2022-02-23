You are here: Home - News -

Metro Bank posts £245m loss due to regulatory settlement

  • 23/02/2022
Metro Bank has reported a loss before tax of £245.1m for 2021 mainly due to regulatory fines.

 

The bank’s remediation costs amounted to £45.9m, including a £5.4m settlement paid to the Prudential Regulation Authority after an investigation found Metro failed to act with due skill, care and diligence in relation to its regulatory reporting. 

A further £5.3m has been set aside for an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority relating to the incorrect risk weighting of loans. 

Its losses also include three branch closures and the acquisition of peer-to-peer lender Ratesetter’s back book in February last year, which resulted in costs of £24.7m. 

The bank said this was offset partially by the sale of its mortgage portfolio which generated £8.1m in revenue. 

Metro’s results also come a week after its chief financial officer David Arden announced his resignation after four years at the bank. He will step down on 1 April.

 

On the route to profitability

Metro’s financial results for 2021 compares to a loss before tax of £311.4m in 2020. Chief executive Daniel Frumkin said he understood the bank’s losses needed to be “minimised swiftly” and added that he was confident its strategy would achieve that. 

A softening of its losses was further evident in the reduction of its underlying loss before tax reducing by 37 per cent annually to £171.3m, and losses in the second half of the year shrinking by 44 per cent compared to the first half. 

Its underlying revenue also improved, with a 17 per cent increase to £397.9m. Metro attributed this to its shift towards higher yielding assets, lower cost of deposits and a recovery in customer activity. 

This rose to a 42 per cent improvement in underlying revenue when adjusted for the disposal of its mortgage portfolio. 

The bank said this highlighted its “momentum towards profitability.” 

 

Mortgage performance 

Metro’s gross mortgage lending totalled £6.72bn in 2021, down two per cent on £6.89bn the previous year. 

Retail mortgages accounted for 54 per cent of its lending book, a slight reduction on the 56 per cent share it had in 2020. The bank said its mortgage applicants benefitted from enhancements to the existing mortgage offering and the launch of further specialist products during the year. 

It expects to see a higher rate of growth in overall lending this year as the bank plans to expand into existing sectors such as unsecured loans and specialist mortgages. It will also launch products such as automotive finance and digital lending products for SMEs. 

Its net interest margin (NIM) of 1.40 per cent is an increase of 18 base points in the year which it said reflected an improved lending mix and lower cost of deposits. In Q4, the NIM was 1.56 per cent.   

Frumkin said: “Two years into the turnaround, our strategy is delivering meaningful results as we move towards profitability. In a changing macro-economic environment, we have accelerated the shift of our balance sheet, with improved yields and lower cost of deposits.   

“Encouragingly, the second half of the year delivered even stronger revenue and exit-NIM performances, providing ongoing momentum into 2022. There is still more to do, but our focus on delivering higher margins through unsecured and specialist mortgage lending, as well as tight cost control, is enabling transformational change. We remain committed to delivering on the strategy we set out, including supporting the communities in which we operate.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

