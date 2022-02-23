MPowered Mortgages confirms two key sales management hires

MPowered Mortgages has added Dane Clarke (pictured) and ex-Natwest Intermediary Solutions' Paul Kane to its team as key account manager and corporate account manager respectively.

Clarke joins from Vida Homeloans where he worked for just under a year as key account manager.

Before that he worked at Coventry Building Society for just over seven years, most recently as a business development manager.

In his role he will help identify and develop business opportunities and build strategic relationships to maximise growth.

Clarke will cover the Midlands region and joins Jimmy Govan, who covers the North region, South East key account manager Simon Wilson and Central London-focused Matthew Butt. He will also work alongside Ryan Best, who covers the South West and South Wales, and Matthew Surridge, who oversees the Home Counties and East Anglia regions.

Clarke will also work with the internal telephone business development team.

Kane was previously at NatWest Intermediary Solutions for over 17 years, most recently as senior corporate account manager where he oversaw key mortgage intermediary relationships. He will continue this in his new role at MPowered Mortgages.

Emma Hollingworth, distribution director at MPowered Mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to welcome both Dane and Paul to the MPowered Mortgages team. This adds further strength to our already excellent team out in the field and in our head office.

“The intermediary market is the lifeblood of our proposition, and our dedicated team are on hand to assist our broker partners to further serve their customers”.

MPowered has been growing its team in recent months hiring Wilson, Butt and Best in December last year to cover the South East, Central London and South West respectively.

It also hired Surridge last year as a key account manager covering the East Midlands.