You are here: Home - News -

News

MPowered Mortgages confirms two key sales management hires

by:
  • 23/02/2022
  • 0
MPowered Mortgages confirms two key sales management hires
MPowered Mortgages has added Dane Clarke (pictured) and ex-Natwest Intermediary Solutions' Paul Kane to its team as key account manager and corporate account manager respectively.

Clarke joins from Vida Homeloans where he worked for just under a year as key account manager.

Before that he worked at Coventry Building Society for just over seven years, most recently as a business development manager.

In his role he will help identify and develop business opportunities and build strategic relationships to maximise growth.

Clarke will cover the Midlands region and joins Jimmy Govan, who covers the North region, South East key account manager Simon Wilson and Central London-focused Matthew Butt. He will also work alongside Ryan Best, who covers the South West and South Wales, and Matthew Surridge, who oversees the Home Counties and East Anglia regions.

Clarke will also work with the internal telephone business development team.

Kane was previously at NatWest Intermediary Solutions for over 17 years, most recently as senior corporate account manager where he oversaw key mortgage intermediary relationships. He will continue this in his new role at MPowered Mortgages.

Emma Hollingworth, distribution director at MPowered Mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to welcome both Dane and Paul to the MPowered Mortgages team. This adds further strength to our already excellent team out in the field and in our head office.

“The intermediary market is the lifeblood of our proposition, and our dedicated team are on hand to assist our broker partners to further serve their customers”.

MPowered has been growing its team in recent months hiring Wilson, Butt and Best in December last year to cover the South East, Central London and South West respectively.

It also hired Surridge last year as a key account manager covering the East Midlands.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you seeing more customers with complex circumstances?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/