You are here: Home - News -

News

Lloyds Banking Group reports £16bn in mortgage growth

by:
  • 24/02/2022
  • 0
Lloyds Banking Group reports £16bn in mortgage growth
Lloyds Banking Group's mortgage lending grew by £16bn to total £293.3bn in 2021, which it said reflected the UK's strong housing market.

 

The group reported a pre-tax profit of £6.9bn in 2021, which compares to £1.2bn in 2020. 

However, this was below the £7.2bn forecast as the bank paid out charges of £1.3bn including £600m for costs relating to historic fraud.

Lloyds said its results had also been boosted by the release of £1.2bn of reserves which had been set aside to deal with pandemic loan defaults which it said had not occurred.

It added that it has exceeded its £10bn target for lending to first-time buyers, and over £16bn had been lent to over 80,000 customers.

Lloyds’ new chief executive Charlie Nunn said the lender was committed to helping customers. Nunn took over Lloyds in August to replace Antonio Horta-Osorio, who left to serve as chairman of Credit Suisse.

He said: “This is a fantastic business, and we have a clear purpose that resonates well with our people, stakeholders and the communities we serve. I believe there are huge opportunities for the group to do more and make the most of our competitive strengths.”

The group includes Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows and Schroeder’s Personal Wealth.

Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that as a more traditional bank, Lloyds had more exposure to the ups and downs of the UK’s economy.

He said: “While slightly more sheltered from international turbulence, the tragedy of the Ukraine crisis and the unknown implications have made their presence known in the UK’s market. An escalation could well breed reduced consumer confidence here, which would be a tough environment for Lloyds.

“Lloyds has the UK’s biggest branch network, meaning it’s a bread-and-butter current account and lending house. That makes recent interest rate hikes especially welcome, as does the better-than-expected macroeconomic backdrop in the wake of Covid.

He added: “All that means, much like its peers, is that it’s sitting on an unimaginably big pile of excess capital. The top slice of which is coming back to shareholders via buybacks – which also echoes moves by other banks in recent days.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you seeing more customers with complex circumstances?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.