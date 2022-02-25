Brokers fear ‘rise of rejection will lead to panel removal’ – Star Letter 25/02/2022

This week’s comment came in response to research from Bluestone Mortgages which showed that over three quarters of those surveyed who were self-employed, had a blip in their credit history or no credit history, but their financial situation was otherwise stable, had decided not to apply for a mortgage due to a fear of rejection.
Reader 5Lk9m2Q7NR said: “[It is] Not only retail customers but also brokers [that] are in fear of rejection. We are a broker but we are picky on our customers. We are worried a rise of rejection will lead to panel removal which basically means [the] end of our business. We avoid tricky cases and this eventually hurts customers. I’d blame lender’s non-transparent broker panel review process.”