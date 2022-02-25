HTB appoints BDMs for London and South East

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has promoted both Aimee Amphlett (pictured) and Danny Kiely to the role of business development manager (BDM).

They will report to Marcus Dussard, sales director of the Specialist Mortgages division.

Amphlett and Kiely have both worked with the bank for over two years and were promoted from their roles as lending managers. HTB said they impressed the lender in their “delivery of exceptional service to broker clients”.

Marcus Dussard said: “We are always excited to promote great talent from within the bank. Danny and Aimee’s roles as lending managers, supporting our broker partners remotely, means they are perfectly placed to now support intermediaries face to face as the world reopens, post pandemic.

“Danny will be working closely with our broker partners in the West End, East, North, South East London and Aimee will focus on the South East region, which includes Kent, Sussex and parts of Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire. Sam Brant continues to support brokers in central London.”

“This is a very exciting time at HTB as we build on a successful 2021 and look to further enhance our proposition and service offering during 2022,” he added.