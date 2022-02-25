The Nottingham brings out 95 per cent LTV products

The Nottingham Building Society has introduced a duo of two-year fixed rates at 95 per cent loan to value (LTV), which it says is aimed at first-time buyers.

It includes a fee-free two-year fixed rate at 2.78 per cent with £500 cashback. The lender has also introduced a two-year fixed rate option at 2.39 per cent, which comes with a £999 fee and no cashback.

Christie Cook (pictured), head of mortgage product at The Nottingham, said: “It’s important to us to do what we can to help first-time buyers achieve their dreams – something that’s been in The Nottingham’s ethos for over 170 years.

“We’re delighted to be announcing these competitively priced 95 per cent LTV products. As a mutual building society that prides itself on helping people onto, and along, the property ladder we aim to keep evolving our products and services – including our focus on our offerings for first-time buyers and those with smaller deposits.”

Cook said all The Nottingham’s residential products were available for purchases and remortgage.