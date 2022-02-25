You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read broker stories this week – 25/02/22

  • 25/02/2022
The importance of having an equity release plan, limited company lending and the Building Safety Bill were some of the issues of interest to brokers in the last seven days.

The announcement that specialist lenders, OSB Group, was combining its Precise Mortgages and Kent Reliance for Intermediaries’ sales teams, and an update from Criteria Brain were also among the most read stories of the week.

 

Crucial for brokers to have an equity release plan ‒ analysis

Limited company lending – why such a niche? – JLM

Landlords with ‘string of properties’ not included in Building Safety Bill – Gove

Later life mortgage lending hits high of £28.1bn

Asking prices rise by record levels in February – Rightmove

Criteria Brain reaches 88 lender milestone

Estate agent comparison firm to move into broker market

Fear of rejection is barrier to mortgage application for ‘non vanilla’ customers

OSB Group to merge Precise and Kent Reliance sales teams

Property shortage and market buoyancy driving high net worth demand – Marketwatch

