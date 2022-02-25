Top 10 most read broker stories this week – 25/02/22

The announcement that specialist lenders, OSB Group, was combining its Precise Mortgages and Kent Reliance for Intermediaries’ sales teams, and an update from Criteria Brain were also among the most read stories of the week.
Crucial for brokers to have an equity release plan ‒ analysis
Landlords with ‘string of properties’ not included in Building Safety Bill – Gove
Fear of rejection is barrier to mortgage application for ‘non vanilla’ customers
Property shortage and market buoyancy driving high net worth demand – Marketwatch