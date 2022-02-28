You are here: Home - News -

News

Max BTL loan size rises 13 per cent to over £420,000

by:
  • 28/02/2022
  • 0
Max BTL loan size rises 13 per cent to over £420,000
The maximum loan size available to landlords has increased by 13 per cent year-on-year to £421,053 in January, marking a new high in terms of buy-to-let (BTL) affordability.

According to the latest Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT) Affordability Index, the maximum loan size for a BTL loan is also up from £401,053 in December.

It is the highest maximum BTL loan size since MBT launched its index in August 2020.

The data also showed that the average BTL loan requested now stands at £225,000, which compares to £232,500 in January last year and £240,000 in December.

The average minimum loan size for BTL loan had staid stable at £131,687 compared to the previous year but has fallen from £142,946 in December.

Tanya Toumadj, chief executive at MBT, said that whilst the average maximum loan size available to BTL investors was larger than ever before, but the spread between the average minimum and maximum loan size had also “never been wider”.

She added: “For investor clients who want to maximise their leverage, it’s vital that brokers are able to easily identify those lenders that will offer larger loan sizes based on their individual circumstances.

“The easiest way to do this is with an online platform and MBT Affordability offers the most comprehensive and accurate Buy to Let Affordability platform in the market.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you seeing more customers with complex circumstances?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.