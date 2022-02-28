Max BTL loan size rises 13 per cent to over £420,000

The maximum loan size available to landlords has increased by 13 per cent year-on-year to £421,053 in January, marking a new high in terms of buy-to-let (BTL) affordability.

According to the latest Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT) Affordability Index, the maximum loan size for a BTL loan is also up from £401,053 in December.

It is the highest maximum BTL loan size since MBT launched its index in August 2020.

The data also showed that the average BTL loan requested now stands at £225,000, which compares to £232,500 in January last year and £240,000 in December.

The average minimum loan size for BTL loan had staid stable at £131,687 compared to the previous year but has fallen from £142,946 in December.

Tanya Toumadj, chief executive at MBT, said that whilst the average maximum loan size available to BTL investors was larger than ever before, but the spread between the average minimum and maximum loan size had also “never been wider”.

She added: “For investor clients who want to maximise their leverage, it’s vital that brokers are able to easily identify those lenders that will offer larger loan sizes based on their individual circumstances.

“The easiest way to do this is with an online platform and MBT Affordability offers the most comprehensive and accurate Buy to Let Affordability platform in the market.”