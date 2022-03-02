Just Mortgages trains brokers to give business protection advice

Just Mortgages is training its advisers to offer business protection advice with 12 having already completed the course.

The firm will also conduct regular inductions over the year.

Self-employed advisers from Just Mortgages and its sister wealth advice firm, Just Wealth, attended the two-day course which trained them in both the mechanics of business protection and how to approach clients when having these conversations.

Just said some advisers were reluctant to advise on business protection, so part of the course focused on building their confidence in this area. There is also an advice gap when it comes to business protection with just 0.2 per cent of SMEs in the UK taking out a business product in 2020 according to data from reinsurance firm Swiss Re.

Additionally, Just claimed there was a “significant financial opportunity” in advising on business protection, with the average case size being £6,500.

Designed by Sian Musial, training manager at Just Mortgages, the course helps advisers approach the subject of business protection with their business-owner clients.

She added: “Business protection is an essential, yet under-used aspect of running a business. Part of the reason for this is because advisers can find these conversations difficult to approach.

“As the adviser, you are moving from the living room to the boardroom. This can be a difficult transition and the way advisers approach the client also needs to be different.”

She added: “By giving our advisers the tools they need, they can feel confident having these conversations with their clients who own businesses.

“These courses are the latest benefit for our advisers, and we will continue to offer them to all other advisers who want to improve their advice.”