Uinsure offers property portfolio and liability insurance

Insurtech Uinsure had added two insurance journeys to its platform so advisers can now offer landlord property owners insurance, including property portfolio and liability insurance for trades people and professions.

The facility means advisers can protect clients who require cover for multiple properties, commercial lets and blocks of flats whilst also having the facility to quote public and employer’s liability for over 500 different types of businesses.

By integrating them into Uinsure’s adviser platform, the platform said intermediaries would able to apply for insurance in as little as 90 seconds.

Martin Schultheiss, chief commercial officer at Uinsure, said: “Uinsure’s new property owners and trade and profession journeys have been developed using our industry-leading technology to simplify traditionally more time consuming applications. And now, for the first time, advisers can apply online in the same way they can for standard home insurance.

“After launching a pilot, we had resounding feedback that made it clear the new journeys have enabled partners to expand their own offerings and convert policies they previously wouldn’t have considered after straightforward product training. We’re now very much looking forward to taking this further and opening up these journeys on a national scale as a result.”

He added: “This new functionality will not only generate additional income for advisers but reinforce our belief that Uinsure is continually offering and developing the most effective solutions for anything in the general insurance space.”

Ed Jackson, managing director at Nest, said: “Since we’ve had online access to the new journeys it’s changed the way we look at our clients and do business. After some quick product training with Sean and his team, we’ve been able to place many more commercial enquiries than we could before, meaning we’ve been able to increase our own revenues whilst saving time.

“For anyone who’s looking to open up their proposition, and especially anyone who’s already doing general insurance themselves, it’s an absolute no-brainer because the process has been made that easy.”