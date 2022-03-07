You are here: Home - News -

Accord Mortgages adds BTL functionality to its application programming

  07/03/2022
Accord Mortgages adds BTL functionality to its application programming
Accord, the intermediary lending subsidiary of Yorkshire Building Society, said the streamlined tech interface would make it easier for brokers to submit landlords’ buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage applications.

And save time: Accord said brokers using Iress’ Trigold and Xplan Mortgage or Twenty7Tec Apply software could now process buy-to-let applications via the Iress Lender Connect system to pre-populate Accord’s platform to save as much as 20 minutes filling out forms on each case.

Jeremy Duncombe (pictured), managing director of Accord Mortgages, said: “Brokers have benefited from the digital efficiencies we’ve seen with our MSO platform and API connectivity working hand-in-hand for residential cases, and we’re pleased to be extending this to buy-to-let business too, meaning all our propositions can now be accessed in one place.”

He said the time-saving aspect would be felt even more strongly when advisers submitted “multiple applications for portfolio landlords.”

Kelly Bretherton, head of product (intermediary mortgages) at Iress, said: “The ability to apply for an ever-expanding range of products through Lender Connect means that brokers can work on a huge range of mortgage scenarios and apply without having to re-key critical information. This greatly increases efficiency, reduces the chance of errors, and makes the overall process much more streamlined.”

Nathan Reilly, director of lender relationships at Twenty7Tec, added: “January and February have been record months for Apply engagement from our users, which shows advisers are increasingly looking at the ways technology can drive additional time saving and efficiency when submitting applications to lenders. In order to continue this positive trend, it’s vital advisers can realise the benefits of integration across even more cases.”

