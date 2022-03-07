Brokers find mortgage affordability placement increasingly complex – MBT

In a survey of more than 400 brokers by Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT), 86 per cent of respondents said they either agreed or strongly agreed that determining mortgage affordability had grown more complicated.

In weighing their responses, the split was even, with 43 per cent saying they strongly agreed and 43 per cent saying they agreed.

More than three-quarters, or 76 per cent, said they agreed that having access to accurate calculations on affordability was increasingly important as they navigated a dynamic landscape.

Details from the survey would be included in an independently commissioned white paper to be made available later this month, said MBT, a residential mortgage affordability platform.

The questionnaire also looked at how brokers integrated affordability into their advising and how affordability factored into the lenders they recommended to clients.

Tanya Toumadj, chief executive of Mortgage Broker Tools, said: “At MBT, we process a huge amount of data from live broker cases and we use this to educate the market about affordability and help lenders to refine their propositions. But we wanted to better understand the behaviours and attitudes of brokers when it comes to affordability.”

“When it comes to the role of affordability in the advice process”, she said, “the increasing complexity and the importance of accuracy, the results were conclusive. This is a key area of the market and it’s an area that is impossible to navigate without the right technology. We are looking forward to releasing more information later in the month about how brokers are using technology and what they want to see from lenders in the coming weeks.”