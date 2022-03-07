Jacqui Turner joins Saffron as BDM for North

Turner has previously worked as BDM for Harpenden Intermediaries and Marsden Building Society and has a B.A. degree from Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tony Hall, head of mortgage sales at Saffron, said: “Jacqui is another exciting addition to our team, bringing lots of experience, bundles of energy, a network that many would hope for and, more importantly, adds yet another dimension to the office and field-based BDM teams. I am so excited to see her blend comfortably in.”

Since 2020, Hall said, Saffron’s team numbers have tripled and further hires were expected.

“Jacqui may be the latest hire in the team,” he said, “but I doubt very much she will be the last. We have spent the past two years listening to brokers we have worked with, and those who have never had a case with Saffron to identify what we need to improve.”

“We will continue to invest in people who understand brokers’ needs, concerns, and nuances to make the process effective and smooth,” he said. “Jacqui is that person.”

The company said that Turner would join its panel of experts on the new monthly podcast series, SFI (not so) LIVE, which focuses on the news that matters to the industry with guests from the worlds of media and mortgages.