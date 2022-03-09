Key ditches ‘equity release’ from name in rebrand

The company provides advice on a range of later life lending products including equity release, retirement interest only mortgages, and later life mortgages as well as estate planning and Lasting Power of Attorney services.

Key said the brand is a response to strong demand from customers, research with both advisers and customers, as well as discussions with business partners with regards to how best drive positive market growth.

Moving away from the language of ‘equity release’ to looking at later life finances, Key believes it will help customers to see these products in a new light.

For some the term equity release may have been a barrier to exploring this option, the firm added.

Key’s new strapline ‘For the life in later life’ is aimed at highlighting that for many consumers life is only just beginning at 55.

Will Hale (pictured), chief executive of Key Later Life Finance, said: “We have been supporting customers as they access their housing wealth for over twenty years and we are building on this heritage as we evolve our offering to meet their developing needs and wants. Our brand now better reflects the vibrant, diverse and exciting market that we operate in and the range of services that we offer.

“Whether people are looking to boost their retirement income, support family or manage debt as they approach retirement, Key Later Life Finance is ideally place to help them take control of their finances and make the right choices for their individual circumstances. This new brand will also help to grow the wider understanding of this developing market and ensure that more people are aware their options in later life.”