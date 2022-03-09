Natwest increases select rates by up to 0.35 per cent

Natwest has increased the rates for new and existing customers on select residential purchase and remortgage, first-time buyer, shared equity, buy-to-let (BTL) and green mortgage products by up to 0.35 per cent.

On the residential side, the lender has increased the rates for 10 two-year fixed rate purchase products and eight two-year fixed rate remortgage products.

This includes the two-year fixed rate purchase product at 80 per cent loan to value (LTV), which has gone up from 1.73 per cent to 2.02 per cent and its two-year fixed rate remortgage at 85 per cent LTV has increased from 1.77 per cent to 2.02 per cent

Natwest has also increased four five-year fixed rate purchase products by up to 0.07 per cent and 10 five-year fixed rate remortgages by up to 0.23 per cent.

This includes a five-year fixed rate remortgage at 80 per cent LTV which has gone from 1.88 per cent to 2.11 per cent. It also comes with a £995 product fee.

Natwest has increased rates by up to 0.22 per cent and removed cashback on two two-year fixed rate remortgages at 90 per cent LTV and six five-year fixed rate purchase products.

In its first-time buyer range, the lender has upped rates by 0.32 per cent. This includes its two-year fixed rate purchase product at 85 per cent LTV which has risen from 1.83 per cent to 2.15 per cent. It comes with a £995 product and £750 cashback.

Natwest has increased the rates for four two and five-year fixed rate purchase shared equity products by up to 0.26 per cent. One example is its two-year fixed rate purchase product at 60 per cent LTV, which has gone from 1.74 per cent to two per cent and has a £995 product fee and £250 cashback.

The rates for its Help to Buy shared equity products have also risen by up to 0.26 per cent, including four two-year fixed rate purchase, four two-year fixed rate remortgage, four five-year fixed rate purchase and four five-year fixed rate remortgage products.

On the BTL side rates for two and five-year fixed rate purchase and remortgage products have increased by 0.32 per cent. This includes a two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent has gone form 1.74 per cent to 2.06 per cent and has a product fee of £995.

Green mortgages, both residential and BTL, on two and five-year fixed terms have risen by 0.32 per cent.

This includes a two-year fixed rate residential purchase product at 60 per cent LTV which has gone from 1.62 per cent to 1.94 per cent. Its five-year fixed rate purchase BTL product at 65 per cent LTV has increased from 1.73 per cent to 2.05 per cent. Both come with a £995 product fee.

In its existing borrower range, rates have increased by up to 0.35 per cent across two and five-year fixed rate switchers products. It covers a fee-free two-year fixed switcher at 60 per cent LTV has gone from 1.79 per cent to 2.14 per cent.

The lender has also withdrawn two-year fixed rate switcher product at 70 per cent LTV at 1.85 per cent, which has a product fee of £995, and its fee-free version at 2.14 per cent.

Its five-year fixed switcher rate at 70 per cent LTV with a product fee of £995 at 2.02 per cent, and its fee-free version at 2.34 per cent are also being withdrawn.